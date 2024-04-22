The Good Glamm Group's Sukhleen Aneja to move on

According to media reports, Sukhleen Aneja, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Good Glamm Group, is slated to depart from her role in July 2024. Aneja, who joined the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand in 2021, brings nearly two decades of experience in the FMCG sector, having held significant positions at major companies such as Unilever, Reckitt, and L'Oréal.
In response to Aneja's departure, The Good Glamm Group has opted not to immediately appoint a new CEO. Instead, the company has announced strategic appointments within its leadership team. Ketan Bhatia and Ankita Bharadwaj have been named as Group Brand Director and Director of Brand and Marketing, respectively. They will spearhead the brand's business operations in tandem with Darpan Sanghvi, the group's founder and chief executive, reports stated.
This transition signifies a shift in leadership dynamics within the company, as it navigates its future trajectory in the dynamic landscape of the consumer goods industry.