The Health Factory introduces new visual identity

The Health Factory, known for its zero-maida and protein bread, has announced a new visual identity as part of its rebranding exercise. According to the official release, the refreshed look is aimed at making the brand more consumer-focused and aligning with its emphasis on healthier everyday staples.
The new identity, which includes updated packaging design and logo, will be rolled out across digital channels, stores and product lines to ensure consistency.
Announcing the revamped brand identity, Vinay Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer at The Health Factory, said, “We did not rebrand for a design update. We want people to remember and celebrate The Health Factory for what it truly stands for. We're still the same at the core, making health your everyday staple. And still driven by the same purpose. This fresh new look is an evolution of our journey, and this bolder, clearer, sharper identity reflects that.”
As part of the rollout, the brand also plans to release a film showcasing its new brand identity.