The Leapfrog Network acquires Tube Indian

The Leapfrog Network (TLF) has acquired the Instagram page ‘Tube Indian.’ This strategic acquisition marks the beginning of a new chapter for both brands, focusing on growth, creativity, and audience engagement.
With the acquisition, TLF is primed to expand its vast digital footprint, which generates four billion monthly impressions across platforms. TLF has integrated its entire team into its existing creative force. The synergy of fresh, innovative minds and industry veterans with over 25 years of experience will propel its ability to create campaigns that captivate audiences across all age groups.
The primary objective of this merger is to amplify audience reach and establish presence across diverse demographics. From teenagers to adults and even older generations, this collaboration aims to ensure that brands under TLF’s umbrella receive engaging, meaningful, and impactful visibility.
Together, the two aim to cater to a diverse array of brands, from emerging startups to established industry leaders, empowering them to set trends rather than follow them.
Expressing his excitement about the acquisition, Chirag, CEO of The Leapfrog Network, shared, “We are thrilled to welcome ‘Tube Indian’ into the TLF family. The road ahead is filled with exciting challenges and immense opportunities, and with this expanded team, we are ready to push creative boundaries like never before. Onwards and upwards!”
Echoing this enthusiasm, COO Yash emphasised, “This is not just an acquisition, it's an infusion of extraordinary talent that will revolutionize marketing and content creation. Our mission is to provide unmatched value to brands by leveraging our extensive network that resonates across generations. 2025 is the year we redefine the industry.”
Keeping the momentum high, CMO Rishab added, “A huge shout out to the entire team of ‘Tube Indian’ for believing in our vision. This partnership is going to be a game-changer, and both our audiences and brand collaborators will witness the impact soon enough. Here’s to new beginnings and bigger successes!”