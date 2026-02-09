The Leapfrog Network appoints Dhwani Gandhi Shah as VP - Growth & Strategy

Dhwani Gandhi Shah has been appointed Vice President - Growth and Strategy at The Leapfrog Network.
In her new position, Shah will be responsible for driving growth initiatives and strategy across the agency’s marketing offerings, including brand storytelling, social media account management, influencer programs and video-led content. The role is focused on supporting client growth and expanding the agency’s business operations.
Before joining The Leapfrog Network, Shah spent nearly five years at digital media platform Social Samosa. She most recently served as Business Head for the consumer sector, after earlier working as Senior Business Development Manager. During her tenure, she was involved in client partnerships and revenue development.
Her earlier experience includes business management roles at VDX.tv and Exponential, where she worked on digital advertising and business development. She has also held sales and media planning positions at Sense Digital Media and Fork Media Group.
Shah began her career in digital media with roles in content production and social media, including an internship at Culture Machine Media Pvt. Ltd., where she worked on production and social media initiatives for entertainment content.