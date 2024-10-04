The Leapfrog Network appoints Vishnu Kanth Gokul BJ as SVP of Business and Growth

The Leapfrog Network has appointed Vishnu Kanth Gokul BJ as Senior Vice President of Business and Growth. He joins the organisation from Two99, where he served as Chief Growth Officer.
In a LinkedIn announcement regarding his new position, Gokul stated, "I am excited to share that I have joined THE LEAPFROG NETWORK as Senior Vice President - Business and Growth, where I will collaborate with an incredibly talented team of young and driven professionals. This dynamic environment is ripe with potential, and I am confident that together we will create, innovate, and redefine standards in the marketing sector. My mission is to empower each team member to unlock their full potential. By combining my experience with their drive, we're set to create impactful change. I’m thrilled to lead these young, creative minds towards extraordinary success!".
Gokul aims to empower his team by leveraging his experience alongside their energy to drive growth. In addition to his role at The Leapfrog Network, he has also co-founded iMergeNow.
His previous positions include Head of Sales and Partnership at Zoo Media and President of Revenues at Qoruz. Gokul has also worked with several companies, including Cricbuzz.com, Percept, Sulekha.com, 123Greetings.com, Rajshri Entertainment, Sify Technologies, and Rediff.com.
Beginning his career in 2005 as Senior Executive in Ad Sales at Rediff.com, Gokul brings expertise in business development, marketing strategy, digital marketing, social media, performance marketing, advertising, and sales to his new role.