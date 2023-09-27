The Man Company partners with Megalodon as AI Design partner

The Man Company has announced its partnership with Megalodon, an AI-first marketing communications agency.
The brand aims to unlock new dimensions of creativity and deliver impactful experiences to its audience.
Leveraging AI-powered tools and innovative design techniques, the agency is working closely with the brand to develop marketing campaigns, visual content, and personalized experiences that resonate with its target audience.
"We strongly feel that AI can change the way customers consume branded content while making it experiential, relatable and engaging. At The Man Company, we have always prioritised the adoption of new technologies and trends to deliver impactful, clutter-breaking campaigns to our audience and our recent campaign with Megalodon is a testament to that," says Jatin Luthra, Brand Marketing Head - The Man Company.
"At The Man Company, we have always prioritised innovation and excellence in everything we do. By teaming up with Megalodon, we are confident that we can take our creative strategies to the next level and continue to provide our customers with exceptional experiences."
"We are excited to work with The Man Company as their AI Design Partner," says Rashi Agarwal, Founder, Megalodon, "This partnership is a testament to The Man Company's commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation. Together, we will explore the limitless possibilities of AI creativity and create campaigns that leave a lasting impact."