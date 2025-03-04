The Marcom Avenue bags social media & production mandate for STUDDS & SMK Helmets

The Marcom Avenue, the marketing agency, has been awarded the creative mandate for the social media & production management of helmet brands, STUDDS and SMK. The collaboration marks a pivotal moment for both brands as they seek to amplify their presence in the highly competitive helmet market through innovative, impactful creative content.
Under the new mandate, the agency will oversee various services including high-impact content creation, live video production, online reputation management, social media, influencer engagement, and performance marketing. The goal is to drive sales and elevate brand narratives, enhancing customer engagement through organic and paid social media campaigns.
Divanshi Gupta, Director of The Marcom Avenue, shared her enthusiasm regarding the new partnership, stating, “This win marks an exciting chapter for The Marcom Avenue as we continue to push boundaries in the world of social media management. We’re thrilled to partner with STUDDS and SMK, two of global’s most recognised helmet brands, and are eager to bring innovative, high-quality content to their audiences. Our team is committed to driving not only brand awareness but also tangible sales through a mix of creative content and data-driven marketing strategies.”
Hemlata Sagar, General Manager, Head - Sales & Marketing at STUDDS and SMK, expressed her confidence in the partnership, saying, “We believe in the power of digital marketing to reach our customers, especially the younger, tech-savvy generation who are making more informed purchasing decisions. With The Marcom Avenue’s proven expertise in content creation and influencer management, we are confident that this partnership will significantly boost our engagement with existing customers and attract new ones. The agency’s creative approach aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of the brand.”
The team’s work will focus on leveraging live video production to create immersive brand experiences and using data to optimise social media campaigns for maximum impact. As part of the collaboration, the agency will also work on online reputation management to ensure that both brands maintain a strong, positive digital image, reinforcing their reputation for trust, quality, and safety.