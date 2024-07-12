The Marcom Avenue bags social mandate of Reliance MET City for the second time

The Marcom Avenue has announced its successful two-year partnership with Reliance MET City, as it began its second year of partnership.
The collaboration started in 2022. Since then, The Marcom Avenue has played a key role in building the brand presence for Reliance MET City across all social platforms achieving 4X engagement growth since their association.
“We are delighted to renew our partnership with The Marcom Avenue for the second consecutive year. Their exceptional work and innovative approach have been instrumental in driving our success over the past two years”, said Vaibhav Mittal, VP of Sales, at Reliance MET City. He also added how working with The Marcom Avenue has expanded their brand identity, and said, “Their ability to devise creative solutions has been a game-changer for us. As we embark on this new chapter of our partnership, we are confident that The Marcom Avenue will continue to be a valuable asset, propelling our brand to new heights."
Divanshi Gupta, Director, The Marcom Avenue, expressed her excitement over the renewed partnership and said, “We are absolutely thrilled to continue this successful partnership. Reliance MET City has been an invaluable partner providing us with the opportunity to deliver exceptional results. This renewal is a humbling reminder of the impact our work has had on Reliance MET City's success, and we are grateful for the confidence they have placed in us.”