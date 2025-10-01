The Media Manifest secures public relations mandate for Thrillophilia

Thrillophilia has appointed The Media Manifest as its public relations partner to strengthen its brand presence and shape conversations around how Indians discover and experience travel.
The partnership aims to highlight consumer insights, expand industry engagement, and underline the platform's role in the evolving experiential tourism market.
Speaking about the partnership, Kinjal Shah, Co-founder of The Media Manifest, said, “We are excited to partner with Thrillophilia, a brand that is redefining travel for the new-age Indian consumer. At The Media Manifest, we believe in crafting narratives that go beyond traditional communication, connecting brands to audiences through authenticity and relevance. With Thrillophilia’s scale and vision, we see a tremendous opportunity to shape conversations around how India travels and to showcase the brand’s role in driving the future of experiential tourism.”
Abhishek Daga, Co-founder of Thrillophilia, added, “At Thrillophilia, we’ve always believed travel is more than moving from one place to another; it’s about creating stories that stay with you. With The Media Manifest on board, we aim to share not just what we do, but why we do it, making travel more intelligent and personalised for every traveller. By combining our AI-driven insights with The Media Manifest’s storytelling expertise, we aim to not just amplify our presence but to spark conversations that influence how millions of Indians discover, plan, and experience travel in the years ahead.”