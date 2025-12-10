The One Club for Creativity names nine Indian jury members for The One Show 2026

The One Club for Creativity has announced nine creative leaders based in India who will serve on the global jury for The One Show 2026.
This year’s jury members from India are as follows.
- Khalil Bachooali, Founder, Executive Producer, Offroad Films, Mumbai (Music & Sound Craft)
- Rajdeepak Das, Chairman - Leo , South Asia & Chief Creative Officer - Publicis Groupe, South Asia, Mumbai (Branded Entertainment, Jury President)
- Ashish Deshpande, Co-Founder, Director of Product Experience, Elephant Design, Pune (IP & Product Design)
- Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe India, Mumbai (Creative Use of Data + Creative Use of Technology)
- Rahul Mathew, CCO, Executive Director, DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai (Interactive, Online & Mobile)
- Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India, Mumbai (Public Relations)
- Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Director, CCO, Havas Creative India, Gurgaon (Out of Home + Print & Promotional)
- Noor Samra, National Planning Director, FCB Interface, Mumbai (Integrated + Experiential & Immersive)
- Varun Shah, Managing Partner, Publicis Production, Mumbai (Moving Image Craft & Production)
The complete global jury for The One Show 2026 can be viewed here.
The 2026 jury for the newly launched One Show Indies, dedicated to celebrating the work of independent agencies, design firms, production houses, and creators, will be announced in early January 2026.
The initial group of Jury Presidents for The One Show 2026 were announced in October. Recently confirmed Jury Presidents include Helen Pak, Senior Vice President of Creative - Marketing, Design and Content, The Walt Disney Company, Los Angeles for Brand-Side, and Thanh Dao, CEO, Jung von Matt NERD GmbH, Hamburg, for Gaming.