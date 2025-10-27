The One Show 2026 names Rajdeepak Das President of Branded Entertainment Jury

Rajdeepak Das, Chairman, Leo Burnett South Asia, and Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe South Asia, has been appointed Jury President for the Branded Entertainment category at The One Show 2026.
Jury Presidents oversee judging across disciplines and participate in the final evaluation of entries. The One Club for Creativity, which organises the awards, announced that Jury Presidents for Brand-Side/In-House and Gaming categories will be revealed in December along with the complete jury lineup.
“The One Show’s reputation is built on the integrity of its juries and judging process,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “This year’s Jury Presidents will help further this legacy of the fairest and most positive judging process.”
Entries for The One Show 2026 are currently open, with the super-early deadline set for October 31, 2025. Early and regular deadlines fall on December 12, 2025, and January 23, 2026, respectively, followed by extended and final deadlines on February 6 and February 20. Early judging will begin in January 2026, with finalists to be announced in May during Creative Week in New York.
This edition will also debut The One Show Indies, a dedicated program recognising independent agencies, studios, and creators. The category will be open exclusively to entities with at least 51% independent ownership and no more than four offices.
The One Show winners will be featured in The One Club’s online archive and included in its annual Creative Rankings, which track global and regional performance across major award programs including the ADC Annual Awards and ONE Asia Creative Awards.