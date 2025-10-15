The Other Circle launches entertainment-focused unit Cavalry Media

The Other Circle (TOC), a strategy-led communications firm with over a decade of experience, has launched Cavalry Media, a dedicated full-service division focused on the entertainment sector.
The new unit aims to provide strategic communications for Bollywood, streaming platforms, celebrities, creators, music, and elite sports, emphasising long-term audience engagement over short-term publicity.
The new division is expected to provide a 360-degree approach, covering media strategy, influencer and creator marketing, intellectual property development, brand tie-ups, experiential activations, and crisis management.
Commenting on the launch, Aakanksha Gupta, Founder & CEO of TOC, said, “We have spent a decade building narratives that stand the test of time, proving that authentic storytelling is the only currency that matters. The market now demands an evolving level of strategic commitment, one that fuses creativity with intelligence. With Cavalry, we are scaling this philosophy, bringing the organisational rigour and data-driven PR science that define The Other Circle to a new frontier. We’re moving beyond the traditional PR playbook to become cultural engineers. Our mandate is clear: deploy data, deploy talent, and deploy influence to ensure our clients, from actors to platforms, don’t just participate in culture, they lead it. Cavalry is where meaningful stories go to win.”
Prathmesh Chavan, Group Head of Entertainment at Cavalry, added, “Entertainment communication is failing if it’s only reactive. The modern audience is too smart for ‘only noise’. At Cavalry, we replace the scattergun or ‘spray and pray’ approach with a consolidated strategic arsenal. This means rigorously integrating media strategy, digital IP, data analytics, and brand convergence into every campaign. We are dedicated to turning every launch, film, or artist debut into a structurally sound cultural event that generates sustained consumer interest and endures long after the opening weekend.”