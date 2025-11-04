The Other Circle bags strategic communicaton mandate for Amrutam

Ayurvedic wellness brand Amrutam has appointed The Other Circle (TOC) as its strategic communications partner to handle its pan-India public relations and reputation management.
The partnership aims to strengthen the brand’s national presence and expand its visibility across audiences, focusing on positioning the brand within the growing space of ethical and evidence-based Ayurveda. TOC is expected to build trust and engagement for the brand across platforms.
Speaking on the partnership, Stuti Ashok Gupta, Co-Founder of Amrutam, said, “Central to Amrutam’s model is our women-first approach, supporting holistic health across every stage of life. Beyond our formulations, we’ve built a trusted ecosystem rooted in education, consultation, and community. Guided by our belief that Health is Beauty, we continue to honour classical Ayurvedic wisdom while making it relevant and effortless for modern lifestyles.”
Aakanksha Gupta, Founder & CEO of The Other Circle, added, “Amrutam isn’t just a D2C success story it’s a brand that makes wellness feel honest again. The $4.5 trillion global wellness industry may be booming, but it’s also battling a trust deficit. As an Amrutam consumer myself, I’ve experienced how their products go beyond beauty or quick fixes. They heal, they restore, they stay true to what Ayurveda really stands for. At TOC, we’re excited to bring our strategic rigour and storytelling to this journey to help make Amrutam the gold standard for authentic, high-efficacy Ayurveda, and to position Ayurveda not just as our heritage, but as the future of global wellness built on proof, purpose, and provenance.”
Alita D’souza, Group Head - Consumer & Lifestyle at The Other Circle, added, “What sets Amrutam apart is its fidelity to source. Every formulation is derived directly from ancient, time-tested Ayurvedic texts guaranteeing efficacy and integrity. This authenticity is matched by their ethical practices: PETA-certified, cruelty-free, and vegan. When coupled with a women-first mission that addresses complex, underserved health narratives, Amrutam isn’t just creating products, it's creating trust.”
The partnership is expected to launch a comprehensive communications campaign aimed at educating consumers on the brand’s relevance in contemporary life and solidifying its position.