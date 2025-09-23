The Reppro wins India PR Mandate for University of Worcester

The Reppro, a PR agency with a growing focus on education and international higher education, has been chosen to lead the India communications mandate for the University of Worcester — a UK based institution. The partnership aims to raise the university’s profile in India, strengthening its connection with students, parents, and education partners at a time when overseas study options are expanding rapidly
The Reppro has added to its higher education portfolio in India and South Asia with a new mandate, strengthening its role in positioning global universities in a highly competitive student market.
Nick Slade, DPVC International and External Affairs, University of Worcester, said, “The University of Worcester continues to grow its presence in India. Through this partnership with The Reppro, our focus will be on strengthening our engagement in the region with strategic public relations initiatives that highlight who we are and what we stand for. Ranked Joint 1st in the UK for Quality Education in the THE Impact Rankings 2025 and consistently among the top 10 for Gender Equality, we are equally proud of our strong employability outcomes, with most of our graduates moving into work or further study soon after completing their degrees. This collaboration is about building bridges, connecting students, educators, and partners in India with the opportunities and values the University of Worcester represents worldwide.”
Amit Gupta, Founder of The Reppro, said, “A university’s reputation today is built on academic excellence and how well it connects with students’ aspirations, values, and career goals. The University of Worcester combines academic excellence, inclusivity, and a strong commitment to sustainability, qualities that matter to Indian students and families making important decisions about higher education. Our role at The Reppro is to highlight these strengths in a way that informs and inspires, while also contributing to the broader conversation on how global institutions engage with India, one of the world’s most dynamic education markets.”