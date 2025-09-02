The Reppro wins communications mandate for Nottingham Trent University

The Reppro has been appointed communications partner for Nottingham Trent University (NTU) in India, as announced on Tuesday. The mandate covers Public Relations, Social Media, and Digital Marketing, aimed at building NTU’s profile among Indian students and institutions.
As part of the mandate, the agency is expected to design and execute an integrated communications strategy that highlights NTU’s global reputation, its ethos, and its commitments.
Anna Audhali, Senior Regional Manager at Nottingham Trent University, said, “With Indian student enrolment in the UK growing by nearly 274% since 2019, India continues to be pivotal for Nottingham Trent University’s global outlook. We are pleased to begin this collaboration with The Reppro to deepen our engagement in the country. Through this partnership, we hope to share NTU’s values and opportunities more widely, and strengthen connections with Indian students, families, and academic partners.”
Speaking about the mandate, Amit Gupta, Founder, The Reppro, said, “Nottingham Trent University is globally well-respected for combining academic excellence with strong career outcomes. As more Indian students seek world-class education with real-world relevance, our focus is to further raise NTU’s visibility in India and highlight the opportunities it offers. We’re excited to support this with impactful, student-focused campaigns.”