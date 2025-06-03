The Script Room announces Alisha Sharma as Executive Creative Director

As The Script Room marks its sixth anniversary, the independent creative agency has announced the appointment of Alisha Sharma as executive creative director.
Sharma joins the agency with more than a decade of experience in the advertising sector, having worked on campaigns for brands such as Spotify, PepsiCo’s Lays and Doritos, Amazon, Asian Paints and Madhya Pradesh Tourism. Her work has previously been recognised by award platforms including Cannes Lions, One Show, Spikes Asia, Clio Awards, and Effies India. She has also served on several international advertising juries.
At Spotify, Sharma was involved in the platform’s India launch, contributing to campaigns like Life kate mazze se, jab music chale Spotify pe and There’s a Playlist for That.
Prior to this role, Sharma held creative positions at agencies including Ogilvy and Leo Burnett, working on a range of campaigns for both Indian and international clients.
The Script Room, which positions itself as a story-first creative studio, has grown its portfolio in recent years through work in both advertising and branded content.