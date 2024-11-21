The Trade Desk announces streaming TV operating system Ventura

The Trade Desk announced that it has developed Ventura, a new streaming TV operating system (OS). It will partner with smart TV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other streaming TV aggregators to deploy Ventura.
The features
-
An intuitive, engaging user experience, including cross-platform content discovery, personalisation, subscription management, and ultimately fewer (more relevant) ads.
-
Cleaner supply chain for streaming TV advertising, minimising supply chain hops and costs, ensuring maximum ROI for every advertising dollar and optimised yield for publishers.
-
Incorporating OpenPath and Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), Ventura will enable advertisers to value and price ad impressions across all streaming platforms more accurately, while finding relevant audiences with greater precision.
“We’re at a point in the evolution of streaming TV where we must ensure the supply chain of streaming TV advertising is competitive and transparent, so advertisers can maximize campaign performance, publishers can fund this new golden age of TV, and consumers have a better-streaming TV ad experience,” said Jeff Green, CEO and Founder, The Trade Desk. “This innovation has to come in the OS, and it has to come from a company that brings the objectivity of not owning any streaming TV content. At The Trade Desk, all we want is a fair marketplace, where supply chain costs are minimized, and advertiser trust can thrive.”
“Everyone from OEMs to airlines and hotel chains are now in the streaming TV aggregation business, and they’re all trying to figure out the advertising business model while improving the viewer experience,” said Matthew Henick, SVP Ventura, The Trade Desk. “With our content objectivity and our scaled streaming TV advertising demand, The Trade Desk is uniquely positioned to drive innovation at this key moment.”
The company expects that the streaming platform will be deployed by OEMs and other streaming TV aggregators as early as 2025. Ventura is already generating industry support,
Jamie Power, SVP Addressable Advertising Sales, Disney Advertising said, “As the streaming TV landscape rapidly evolves, we are entering a new paradigm for TV advertising. These trends are driven not only by consumer adoption but also by the innovation in the marketplace. We look forward to seeing The Trade Desk continue to drive innovation that will create more efficiency and a more enjoyable TV experience.”
John Halley, President, Paramount Advertising, said, “The Trade Desk has been a great partner and real innovator in the programmatic space, and we are excited to see them bring their approach to the OS marketplace. Both broadcasters and consumers will undoubtedly benefit.”
Paul Cheesbrough, CEO, Tubi Media Group, “As viewers shift to streaming, it’s imperative that advertisers can find their audiences with precision and put as much of their campaign spend to work as possible. We look forward to building upon our existing partnership with The Trade Desk to bring this vision of a better CTV supply chain to life across our portfolio alongside other industry leaders.”
Patrick Spence, CEO, Sonos, said, “At Sonos, we are committed to providing our customers with the very best home entertainment experience. We are excited to explore the integration of premium audio and video with The Trade Desk and the Ventura OS.”