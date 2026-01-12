The Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar appoints Pushkar Upadhyay as Director of Sales and Marketing

The Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa has appointed Pushkar Upadhyay as its Director of Sales and Marketing.
Upadhyay has experience in the hospitality sector, having worked with global and domestic hotel groups including Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Hilton, Radisson, Le Méridien and Lemon Tree Hotels. His background includes roles in sales planning, digital marketing and public relations across corporate, meetings and events (MICE), and luxury leisure segments.
Upadhyay is expected to lead sales and marketing efforts at the resort as it focuses on growth and brand positioning in the region.
Welcoming the new appointment, Kamaljit Singh, General Manager, The Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa, said, "We are delighted to welcome Pushkar to our leadership team. His deep understanding of the competitive landscape and his proven ability to forge long-term partnerships are invaluable assets as we establish our presence in the Pink City. With the successful launch of this Resort, Marriott’s 200th in India, Pushkar’s strategic insight and people-centric leadership will be instrumental in driving our commercial success and positioning the resort as a global benchmark for wellness and luxury."
Commenting on his new role, Pushkar Upadhyay said, "The debut of The Westin Jaipur Kant Kalwar Resort & Spa marks a historic milestone as Marriott’s 200th property in the region. We celebrated this arrival with a truly 'elevated' launch, taking the Westin brand to the skies via an industry-first hot air balloon activation, a feat that perfectly captured our spirit of innovation. I am honoured to join this sanctuary where the timeless spirit of the Aravalis meets Westin’s global commitment to well-being. My vision is to redefine the guest experience through authentic storytelling and curated wellness rituals. Alongside this talented team, we will set new benchmarks for excellence in Rajasthan’s luxury landscape.