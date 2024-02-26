The Womb's Kawal Shoor joins the global industry panel for IPA 2024

Kawal Shoor, the founding partner at The Womb has been invited to be on the global industry panel of the IPA Effectiveness Awards, 2024. He is the only Indian advertising executive on the panel. And also the first Indian ever from an independent agency.
The IPA awards are globally known as the most stringent effectiveness award show, in which cases have to pass through 3 stages. They first need to clear the technical stage in which results are filtered for results credibility and authenticity. Following this they have to pass the scrutiny of a global panel of senior strategists from the world’s most renowned communications companies. And those cases that remain then have to win over the client panel - consisting of an ensemble of c-suite marketing leaders of the world’s most respected organisations.
“It’s a privilege to be a part of this jury and represent India at this geography-agnostic forum. I look forward to reading, rewarding and learning from the best advertising practices that these cases will argue for. And proud that someone from a niche, 80-member agency located in Mumbai will judge global work.” Kawal Shoor.