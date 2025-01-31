The Womb wins Danone India’s strategic & creative mandate for toddler nutrition

Danone, the food and beverage company, has appointed The Womb as its strategic and creative partner to enhance its presence in the competitive Indian toddler nutrition market.
Danone India, recognising the importance of early nutrition, aims to provide solutions that support children’s health. The Womb has been appointed to develop narratives and communication strategies for Danone India’s toddler nutrition brands, securing the mandate without a pitch.
Sriram Padmanabhan, Director of Marketing at Danone India, emphasised the significance of this partnership, stating, “India is crucial for Danone’s growth. We sought a partner that could offer impactful strategic insights beyond traditional advertising. I’m confident this collaboration will strengthen our position in the toddler nutrition sector.”
Heval, COO of The Womb, added, "We’re excited to join forces with Danone India on this transformative challenge, aiming to make Danone synonymous with the toddler nutrition category. Through compelling storytelling, we’ll showcase the brand’s unique value propositions and strengthen its connection with parents.”