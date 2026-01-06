Theobroma appoints Ayush Kapoor as Chief Makreting Officer

Ayush Kapoor has joined Theobroma as its Chief Marketing Officer, according to a LinkedIn post announcing his appointment.
“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer at THEOBROMA FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED!” Kapoor wrote.
Before joining Theobroma, Kapoor served as Chief Marketing Officer and Digital Business Head at Bombay Shirt Company. Before that, he was a brand and marketing leader at startup advisory firm xto10x.
Kapoor spent more than a decade at Unilever, where he held multiple marketing and leadership roles across categories including beauty, personal care and foods. His most recent role at the company was Global Brand Director for Lux, overseeing markets across South Asia, Africa and Latin America. He also worked as Marketing Manager for brands such as Lifebuoy, V Wash, Hamam, Rexona, Moti and Cornetto, and earlier handled sales and customer management roles in Unilever’s ice cream business.
Over the course of his career, Kapoor has worked across brand strategy, portfolio management and go-to-market execution, and has mentored early- and growth-stage consumer startups across sectors such as fintech, edtech, healthtech and direct-to-consumer brands.