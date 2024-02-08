TheSmallBigIdea rebrands; unveils new logo

TheSmallBigIdea has unveiled its new brand identity with a new logo and credo ‘What’s Next!’, marking its 10th year in the industry.
TheSmallBigIdea’s new identity is inspired by the symbiotic relationship between insight, idea, and execution. The identity is a visual representation of the agency’s commitment to contributing to the sector with new-age, unconventional, and out-of-the-box strategies.
Speaking on this milestone and new brand identity, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and Co-Founder, of TheSmallBigIdea, said, “We are committed to directing our gaze towards the future while drawing inspiration from the past decade. The brand ethos guiding our journey ahead is, 'What’s Next!’. At TheSmallBigIdea, we are dedicated to inspiring both our teams and clients to contemplate the future of content marketing, performance marketing, and technology, and constantly push boundaries in advertising. Our focus extends beyond business development; it encompasses nurturing individuals and building professional careers in advertising.”
Manish Solanki, COO and Co-Founder, of TheSmallBigIdea, added, “As we mark a significant milestone, we express our gratitude to all our team members, clients, and partners. This 10-year journey has been phenomenal. Over these years, our unwavering commitment, endless creativity, and transformative growth have been instrumental to our success. We are ready to push our boundaries, deliver exceptional results, and create remarkable experiences.”