Thinkin Birds Communications secures creative mandate for Curry Up Now

Thinkin’ Birds Communications has won the creative media mandate for Curry Up Now, a fast-food brand headquartered in California, USA. The mandate includes digital media, campaigns, website management duties, and more.
The brand has entrusted the agency with the task of shaping its creative narrative and branding strategy to propel the brand to new heights. The agency will be responsible for developing and executing advertising campaigns, brand strategy, creative design, digital and social media marketing, and more.
Commenting on the association, Akash Kapoor, CEO of Curry Up Now, said, "We are excited to welcome Thinkin Birds Communications to the Curry Up Now family as our creative partner. Their demonstrated creativity and insight into our industry is impressive, and we believe they are the right choice to drive our brand's creative vision forward."
Commenting on the newest addition to their roster, Bhavik Mehta, CEO and co-founder of Thinkin Birds Communications, said, "We are thrilled about the partnership with Curry Up Now on this exciting journey. Our team is committed to creating innovative and memorable campaigns that will capture the essence of Curry Up Now's delectable cuisine and vibrant culture."