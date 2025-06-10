ThinkROI secures Digital Programmatic Mandate for Hamilton Sciences' brand portfolio

ThinkROI has secured the digital programmatic mandate for a portfolio of personal care brands owned by Hamilton Sciences. The account includes established names such as Denver, ENVY, Vanesa, and Pour Home.
As part of the mandate, ThinkROI will be responsible for digital media planning, programmatic execution, and performance optimisation across various product lines. These include Denver’s deodorants and perfumes, its recently launched face wash range, along with fragrance products from ENVY and Vanesa, and home care products under the Pour Home label.
Hamilton Sciences has built a diverse personal and home care portfolio with presence across online and offline retail channels. The company’s brands target a wide range of consumer segments within the Indian market.
“Winning this mandate is not just a business achievement—it’s an endorsement of our strategic thinking, agility, and ability to scale impact across categories,” said Sarada Prasad, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer at ThinkROI. “We’re thrilled to work with brands that are not just leaders in their space but are constantly evolving to meet the needs of India’s next-gen consumers.”
ThinkROI's strategy for the account focuses on combining audience-first programmatic advertising with precision targeting, contextual personalisation, and real-time optimisations. The agency plans to roll out performance-driven campaigns that speak directly to consumer intent and behaviour across multiple channels.
“This is an opportunity to not only build brand visibility but to create meaningful, measurable growth through data-backed media interventions,” added Rupinder Singh, Founder & Chief Business Officer. “From awareness to acquisition, our goal is to make every impression count.”