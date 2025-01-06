ThinkROI appoints Nitin Kalel as Director - Technology

ThinkROI has appointed Nitin Kalel as Director - Technology. Kalel joins ThinkROI with over 20 years of expertise in technology and digital innovation, honed at firms like Interactive Avenues, People Interactive, Reliance Digital Entertainment, and Hungama Digital Services. Kalel’s collaborative leadership aligns technology with business goals. A key project he has spearheaded is ITC Sunfeast Biscuits’ AR campaign, enabling users to star in an ad with Shah Rukh Khan.
Kalel expressed his excitement about the new role, stating, “I’m honored to join ThinkROI. The agency’s creativity-meets-technology approach is truly inspiring, and I’m eager to push the boundaries of what we can achieve. I look forward to contributing to ThinkROI’s vision and elevating it to new heights of innovation.”
Kalel’s appointment reunites him with Suraj Talaulikar, ThinkROI’s Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, with whom he shares a history of successful collaborations. Talaulikar, a former creative leader at Interactive Avenues, Hungama Digital Services, Ogilvy, Isobar, TATA Interactive Systems, and, is known for his campaigns across diverse sectors. Talaulikar and Kalel have worked together extensively in the past on solutions across industries, which include FMCG (ITC, HUL), telecommunications (Vodafone), automobile (Bajaj Auto, Mahindra, Toyota), BFSI (Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda), pet products (Pedigree, Whiskas), hospitality (Carnival Cruise Lines), real estate (Lodha Group), music (Spotify), and electronics (Sony).
Talaulikar shared his enthusiasm for the reunion, saying, “Working with Nitin has always been a seamless and inspiring experience. His deep understanding of technology and passion for innovation perfectly complement my creative process. Since Nitin has joined, we have already done some amazing work, including the Zoya Gin website–which got nominated for a Creative ABBY Award–and successful AMD Hub & AMD GameOn projects. We are even in the process of developing a cutting-edge tool that is set to redefine online data acquisition.”