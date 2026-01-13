Three Fourth Solutions bags digital & creative mandate for NSHM Knowledge Campus

Three Fourth Solutions has been appointed to handle the digital and creative mandate for NSHM Knowledge Campus, an educational institution based in eastern India.
Under the mandate, the agency will manage the brand’s social media strategy and execution across platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. The scope of work also includes creative campaigns, digital communication, and content planning and execution, aimed at maintaining consistent messaging across online platforms.
The digital efforts will focus on presenting the brand’s academic offerings, campus life, facilities, achievements and industry-linked programmes in online formats.
Speaking of the partnership, Sandip Kumar Banerjee, Chief Advancement Officer at NSHM Knowledge Campus Durgapur, said, “At NSHM, our mission has always been to provide students with a learning environment that pushes boundaries and encourages real-world thinking. Strengthening our digital presence is an essential part of this journey as it allows us to connect with today’s learners in meaningful and relevant ways. Partnering with Three Fourth Solutions helps us present our vision, values, and academic strengths to a wider audience with clarity and creativity.”
Siddhant Jain, Partner at Three Fourth Solutions, added, “NSHM is a forward-thinking institution that blends academic excellence with industry relevance. Our aim is to translate that spirit into a strong digital narrative through consistent content, impactful campaigns and fresh creative ideas. We look forward to building a digital ecosystem that reflects NSHM’s commitment to innovation, opportunity, and student success.”