Three Fourth Solutions wins digital and creative mandate for Saket Mica

Three Fourth Solutions has been awarded the digital and creative mandate for Saket Mica, a decorative laminates and surface solutions brand from Amulya Mica Industries Private Limited. The brand caters to architects, interior designers and homeowners.
As part of the mandate, the agency is expected to handle the brand’s social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. It is also expected to manage creative campaigns, content planning and execution.
Commenting on the partnership, Subhasish Chatterjee, Brand & Media Marketing Head at Saket Mica, shared, “At Saket Mica, our focus has always been on creating surfaces that inspire creativity and reflect individuality. In today’s digital-first world, it’s equally important to communicate that design philosophy in ways that resonate with our audience. We’re excited to partner with Three Fourth Solutions to bring our brand vision to life across social media and digital platforms.”
Speaking on securing the mandate, Siddhant Jain, Partner at Three Fourth Solutions, said, “Saket Mica is a brand that blends artistry with innovation, and our goal is to reflect that balance through digital storytelling. From creative campaigns to social media strategy, our team is focused on shaping a digital identity that is modern, inspiring, and true to the brand’s craftsmanship.”