THRS launches SWAY, an integrated marketing service for Hospitality & Tourism Brands

THRS (Travel and Hospitality Representation Services) has launched SWAY, an advanced integrated marketing powerhouse designed to redefine brand success.
With a blend of media, communications, and cutting-edge digital solutions, SWAY is built to deliver tangible revenue impact and elevate hospitality and tourism brands in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
“In today’s fast-evolving digital and media landscape, traditional marketing models fail to deliver quantifiable brand growth and long-term value creation,” said Yeishan Goel, Group CEO of THRS. “With SWAY, we are committed to solving the industry's biggest challenges—marketing measurability, return on investment, and strategic brand longevity. Our fully in-house team of specialists ensures that every marketing dollar spent translates into sustained revenue impact and brand equity.”
Harnessing deep industry intelligence and commercial expertise, SWAY offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:
-
Strategic Branding & Positioning
-
Web UI & UX Design
-
Video Production & Photography
-
Social Media & Growth Marketing
-
Content Strategy & Storytelling
-
Public Relations & Influencer Marketing
-
Brand Alliances & Partnerships
“At SWAY, we bridge the gap between what brands stand for and how they are perceived,” said Satvik Pandey, Digital Lead at SWAY. “Through our data-driven, innovation-led approach, we create cohesive, high-impact marketing strategies that drive both engagement and revenue.”
"New-age PR is no longer one-dimensional. It requires multi-layered storytelling, strategic alliances, and digital precision to amplify brand presence in an oversaturated marketplace," said Chirag Mohanty, Vice President, Content and Media Strategy at THRS. "By integrating PR with digital consulting and data analytics, SWAY ensures that hospitality brands not only remain relevant but also command a larger share of voice in the industry.”