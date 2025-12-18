Tiigers of Kolkata signs Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly has joined Tiigers of Kolkata as a brand ambassador and co-owner ahead of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2026 season, the franchise announced on Thursday.
The team is owned by Aksha Kamboj, executive chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures. Ganguly’s association comes as the franchise looks to strengthen its focus on grassroots cricket and emerging talent.
Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been co-owners of Tiigers of Kolkata since the league’s inception, according to the franchise.
The ISPL features tennis ball cricket in a professionally organised T10 format. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is associated with the league as an investor, brand ambassador, and core committee member.
Speaking about the association, Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures and Vice President, India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), said, “We are honoured to have Sourav Ganguly join the Tiigers family. His legacy in Indian cricket, leadership ethos, and deep understanding of the game make him an invaluable partner as we continue to champion talent from every corner of the country. This partnership also reinforces our commitment to growing the game across eastern India, ensuring that every athlete with a bat and a dream has access to the opportunity to represent the Tiigers. Our vision with Tiigers of Kolkata and the ISPL has always been to inspire ambition, promote unity, and open doors for gifted players who might otherwise go unnoticed. Together, we aim to elevate street cricket into mainstream opportunity.”
The franchise said Ganguly’s role as co-owner and brand ambassador is expected to add leadership and long-term direction as the league prepares for its next season.