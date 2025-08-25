TikTok remains banned in India, officials issue no orders to lift ban

TikTok is still blocked in India, government sources said, after several users reported that they could access the website of the video streaming platform, according to a report by NDTV. Officials reportedly said no order has been issued to lift the ban, calling any such claims ‘false and misleading’.
While a section of users could access the website, log in, upload, or view videos still not possible. The app itself continues to be unavailable on app stores.
As per the report, sources in the Department of Telecom added that internet service providers are still blocking the site, though it is unclear why some users were able to reach it.
Meanwhile, users reported that AliExpress, another China-based platform, was also accessible. Both TikTok and AliExpress were among 59 apps banned in June 2020, after the eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley clashes, on grounds of violating usage terms and raising concerns over privacy and security.
Earlier this week, the countries reportedly rolled out a series of measures for a ‘stable, cooperative and forward-looking’ relationship that included jointly maintaining peace along the frontier, reopening border trade, promoting investment flows and resuming direct flight connectivity at the earliest.