Tilt announces Subbaraju Alluri as CEO for Southeast Asia

Creative agency Tilt has appointed Subbaraju Alluri as Chief Executive Officer for Southeast Asia, signalling its intent to deepen operations and drive growth across key markets in the region.
Alluri brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the advertising and marketing space, having previously overseen agency transformation and business expansion across diverse Asian markets. In his new role, he will be responsible for advancing Tilt’s integrated offerings and steering the agency’s regional strategy.
“We’re delighted to welcome Raju to the HM International family,” said William Chan Group CEO at HM International Holdings. “His extensive regional experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and strategic leadership make him the ideal choice to lead Tilt’s growth journey across Asia.”
Alluri added, “I’m excited to join Tilt at such a pivotal point in its evolution. The agency’s bold, integrated, and future-forward approach is exactly what brands across Asia need in today’s dynamic market. I look forward to working with the talented team to unlock new opportunities and build strong, enduring client partnerships.”
Tilt is part of HM International Holdings, and the appointment is expected to bolster the group’s ambitions in Asia’s creative landscape. The move comes at a time when agencies are increasingly focusing on integrated services to respond to evolving client needs across digital, media, and brand-building mandates.