Times Network appoints NKN Media FZC as ad sales partner in Middle East

Times Network has announced NKN Media FZC as its exclusive advertising sales partner in the Middle East.
As part of this mandate, the agency is expected to be responsible for getting the ad sales from the Middle Eastern territory for the international feed of TIMES NOW, ET NOW and ZOOM.
The partnership will potentially unlock ways for advertisers to engage with Indian news and entertainment content while expanding the company’s brand presence overseas.
Commenting on the partnership, a spokesperson from Times Network said, “The Middle East hosts one of the most dynamic and sizeable Indian communities, and this partnership marks an important step in deepening our connection with them. Our collaboration with NKN Media creates a robust platform for brands to engage with a highly influential audience.”
Abdul Majid Khan, CEO & MD, NKN Media, added, “We are very proud to partner with Times Network, India’s leading media house. We are henceforth the exclusive partner for bringing the business from the Middle East region to the international feeds of Times Channels. This is yet another feather in NKN Media’s bouquet of partnerships with other leading media conglomerates. With our 5 years of rich experience in the Ad-Sales space globally, we are sure this association will benefit both the partners and help Times Network give their clients the much-needed exposure and growth opportunity in the Middle East.”