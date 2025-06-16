Times of India names Puneet Biyani as VP, Head of OOH & Branded Content

Puneet Biyani has joined Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL), publisher of The Times of India, as Vice President and Head of Out-of-Home (OOH), Branded Content, and Exhibitions in the Response division.
Biyani brings over two decades of experience in business operations, P&L management, finance, strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions. A Chartered Accountant and Executive Education graduate of Harvard Business School’s General Management Program, he has held leadership roles across the media, advertising, and financial sectors.
In his most recent role at Lemma Technologies, an AdTech startup, Biyani served as President and Chief Strategy Officer, overseeing business operations across the Asia-Pacific region—including India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia. His work focused on integrating television and digital out-of-home advertising, as well as developing the company’s global business strategy.
Prior to Lemma, Biyani held roles at Times OOH, Goldman Sachs, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). His return to the Times Group marks a continuation of his association with the company’s outdoor media business.
In his new role, Biyani is expected to leverage BCCL’s integrated print, digital, and content platforms to develop and execute cross-platform strategies. The appointment comes as BCCL looks to expand beyond its traditional strengths, with a focus on building strategic partnerships and delivering customised client solutions.