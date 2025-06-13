Timex Group announces Varun Malik as General Manager – Marketing

Timex Group has announced the appointment of Varun Malik as general manager – marketing and senior management personnel.
Malik joins the watchmaker from Shalimar Paints, where he served as marketing head. During his tenure, he led the company’s marketing strategy and execution with a focus on enhancing brand visibility, driving business growth, and expanding market penetration in India’s paints sector.
With over 16 years of experience, Malik has worked across brand building, marketing strategy, lifestyle marketing, and content-led storytelling. His responsibilities at Shalimar Paints spanned brand strategy and go-to-market planning, digital brand development, influencer and loyalty marketing, trade marketing, new product development, and lead generation. He also oversaw social listening and analytics to support strategic decision-making.
Before Shalimar Paints, Malik held the position of brand marketing head at HyFun Foods and has also worked with Reebok India, the Times of India, DLF India, and Samsung Electronics in various marketing roles.
Timex Group has yet to disclose further details about Malik’s immediate priorities in his new role.