ting appoints Robin Thomas as Sr VP of Growth

Ting has appointed Robin Thomas as Senior Vice President of Growth, as announced on Wednesday. Thomas will be based in Mumbai and report to Aadil Mehta, Partner at ting.
With more than a decade of experience in integrated marketing, Thomas has led growth, brand management, and strategic alliances across sectors including consumer technology, sports, healthcare, FMCG, and fintech.
In his new role, Thomas will oversee business growth, strengthen strategic partnerships, expand ting’s presence nationally and internationally, and develop scalable growth frameworks across key markets.
Thomas joins ting from White Rivers Media, where he spent six and a half years leading growth and strategic alliances. He previously worked at Urja Communication for nearly five years, heading client servicing. Over his career, he has contributed to more than 100 campaign awards, been featured in leading industry publications, and delivered guest lectures at top institutes.
Speaking on his appointment , Robin Thomas, Senior VP of Growth, ting, said, “Having worked closely with leading Indian brands over the years, I was keen to take on a role that allows me to expand my scope and contribute at a global level. With ting’s growing international presence across the UAE and the UK, this felt like a natural and exciting next chapter. I’m looking forward to building a meaningful impact with the team at ting.”
Aadil Mehta, Partner, ting says, “We are excited to have Robin with us in our next chapter of growth. As we expand our national and global footprints, his experience and expertise will add lot of value to us."