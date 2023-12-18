TIPS onboards Kiran Dcruz as Sr. VP of Brands & Partnerships

TIPS Industries Ltd. (TIPS) has announced the appointment of Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships. In his new role, Kiran Dcruz will lead the strategy for the TIPS Music brand and build collaborative partnerships between brands, artists, and music.
Prior to joining TIPS Industries, Kiran served as Head – Brand Partnerships at Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures, where he played a pivotal role in setting up India's first Metaverse consulting company for Brands and Talent.
Chairman and Managing Director, Kumar Taurani said, “We welcome Kiran to Tips Industries. We leverage his extensive experience to drive strategic brand initiatives and expand the company's footprint in the evolving entertainment and media landscape. This is in line with our commitment of delivering 30% growth to our investors"
Hari Nair, C.E.O, TIPS Industries mentions “Kiran is an experienced creative professional who has a proven track record in ideating and creating great partnerships between music, artists and brands. His expertise aligns very well with our objectives of opening up new revenue streams for Tips. I wish him the best”
Kiran Dcruz, Senior Vice President of Brands and Partnerships, TIPS Industries said, "I’m delighted to become a part of TIPS Industries, a goldmine of music content. Tip’s music is working wonders now and its the perfect time to re-imagine opportunities, and create music experiences through strategic brand partnerships. I look forward to contributing to the revenues & growth of our company”