Tira onboards Ahaan Panday as its brand ambassador

Tira, Reliance Retail’s omnichannel beauty brand, has onboarded Ahaan Panday as one of its brand ambassadors.
Ahaan joins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Suhana Khan, further expanding the brand’s evolving ambassador family. This signals a significant cultural expansion for Tira and reinforces the brand's commitment to representing a more modern, inclusive view of beauty that reflects generational relevance and the diverse expressions of self.
Along with this, the brand has also rolled out a campaign, ‘Tira. For Every You.’ The campaign underscores the platform’s commitment to building an inclusive beauty ecosystem, one that removes intimidation, simplifies discovery and enables consumers to engage with beauty on their own terms. As a discovery-first beauty destination spanning skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance and tools, Tira continues to push the category forward by pairing access and curation with cultural relevance – ensuring beauty feels intuitive, expressive and accessible to all.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Bhakti Modi, CEO & Co-founder, Tira, stated, “At Tira, we’ve always believed that beauty is inherently personal. It evolves with who you are and how you choose to express yourself. ‘YOU. MORE THAN ANYTHING.’ reflects that belief. Bringing Ahaan Panday into the Tira family is a natural extension of our philosophy. His presence reflects the way beauty is evolving today. As a discovery-led platform, we’re committed to creating a space where every individual can explore and express themselves with confidence.”
Sharing his perspective on the association, Ahaan Panday said, “Being part of Tira’s campaign feels like me. I love that the campaign looks at beauty as something personal – not something you have to fit into, but something that moves with you. For me, grooming and skincare are about feeling confident and comfortable. Tira, as a platform, makes that journey easy and approachable. It’s exciting to be associated with a brand that’s opening up beauty to everyone and encouraging people to embrace every version of themselves.”