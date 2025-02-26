Titan partners with Qoruz to strengthen data-driven influencer marketing

Titan Company Limited has further deepened its collaboration with Qoruz, an influencer marketing intelligence platform, to drive more effective and data-backed influencer campaigns. This partnership aims to enhance the brand’s digital presence and engagement by leveraging the platform’s technology and expertise in the influencer marketing space.
As part of this collaboration, the brand is utilising Qoruz’s platform to streamline influencer discovery, access data-driven insights, and execute high-impact marketing strategies. With its AI-powered campaign management tools, competition analysis, and campaign library, the brand can optimise its influencer marketing efforts while ensuring precision and efficiency in every campaign.
Speaking about the same, Sheetal Mishra, Marketing Communications Manager at Titan Company Limited, said, “Qoruz has been a game-changer for us at Titan International Brands department, empowering our team with actionable insights and streamlined campaign management. It has elevated our influencer marketing efforts, allowing us to create meaningful connections and deliver impactful results in the ever-evolving digital landscape.”
Through this continued collaboration, the brand aims to scale its influencer marketing strategy, ensuring that its campaigns resonate with the right audience while maximising efficiency and impact.
Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, Co-Founder and CEO of Qoruz highlighted the long-term vision of the partnership, stating, “Our relationship with Titan has grown over time, built on a shared vision of leveraging data and technology to drive impactful influencer marketing. This extended collaboration is a testament to the trust and value we bring to brands looking to scale their digital presence. We look forward to continuing our work with Titan and supporting their journey in shaping meaningful consumer connections.”