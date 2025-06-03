TLF Network appoints Vishnu Kanth Gokul as Co-Founder and CRO

The Leapfrog Network (TLF), a creative and digital advertising agency, has announced the appointment of Vishnu Kanth Gokul as its Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
Gokul’s appointment comes as the agency seeks to expand its global footprint and strengthen its position within the creative industry. He will be responsible for overseeing strategic, commercial, and operational functions, with a focus on business growth and revenue development.
TLF Network has developed a presence among Gen Z and millennial audiences, leveraging a mix of pop culture insights, community engagement, and proprietary digital IPs including Trolls Official, Popinions, and Tube Indian.
Gokul brings experience as a brand consultant and business strategist, with previous work spanning brand development, community-building, and mentorship. At TLF Network, his role will include scaling operations and guiding the agency’s international outreach and client acquisition strategies.
The company said Gokul’s leadership is expected to support its efforts in integrating creative solutions with structured business planning.
Speaking on his appointment, Vishnu Kanth Gokul shared his excitement, "I believe in building agencies that are both culturally rooted and globally resonant. TLF Network is not just a creative agency, it’s a culture-driven powerhouse. Joining TLF Network at this pivotal time is an opportunity to infuse global thinking into its already magnetic Gen Z and millennial-focused DNA. Together, we’re all set to shape the future of new-age marketing."
Yash Vashistha, Co-founder of TLF Network said, “Vishnu Sir’s appointment is one of our boldest moves. His track record speaks volumes, and his vision aligns with everything TLF Network stands for: value-led storytelling, community-centric strategies, and helping brands reach the young audience.”
Rishabh Bhardwaj, Co-founder of TLF Network said, “TLF Network has always been more than just a creative agency, it’s been a space where culture, community, and creativity converge to create real impact. As we look ahead to our next phase of growth, bringing Vishnu Sir on board as Co-Founder and CRO is a thoughtful and timely decision. His experience brings a layer of strategic depth that complements our agility and youthful energy. This is the right move at the right time, and I’m excited for what we’ll build together.”