Toaster INSEA secures social media mandate for Godfather Beer

Toaster INSEA has secured the social media mandate for Godfather Beer. The agency, known for its cross-category storytelling and digital-forward work, will now lead the beer brand’s social presence across platforms.
The win comes at a time when Toaster INSEA is accelerating its focus on AI-led creativity, production experimentation, and digital innovation. Over the past year, the agency has broadened its capabilities while scaling its presence across sectors.
On the mandate, Bhawika Chhabra and Ira G, Toaster INSEA’s Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, jointly said, “We’re in an era where creativity, technology, and culture intersect faster than ever. Godfather is a legacy brand with immense cultural weight — and this is the perfect time to reimagine what that legacy looks like in the now. With our AI studio and content innovation at the core, we’re excited to build a social presence that’s as strong, unapologetic, and timeless as the beer itself.”
Monalisa Mandal, Sr. VP & Marketing Head at Devans Modern Breweries, said, “Godfather Beer stands at the crossroads of tradition and transformation. As India’s strongest and most storied beer, our legacy has always been about boldness, in flavour, vision, and the way we connect with our audience. Partnering with Toaster INSEA is an exciting leap into this new era, where creativity and innovation can amplify what Godfather represents. Their commitment to digital innovation and culture-forward storytelling makes them the ideal collaborators to brew fresh energy into our brand’s narrative. Together, we’re not just championing Godfather’s legendary status — we’re reimagining its presence for a new generation of beer lovers, across every screen and platform.”