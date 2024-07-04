​Togglehead wins the digital mandate for The Arvind Store

Togglehead has secured the digital mandate for The Arvind Store. With this mandate in place,
Under this mandate, Togglehead will manage the complete online presence of Arvind Store Brands, including social media management, online ad management and media buying, as well as influencer marketing.
Commenting on the partnership, Aatef Bham, Co-Founder and Director of Digital at Togglehead, said, "When we met with the Arvind Limited team, there was an immediate connection and a shared vision. This partnership further strengthens our portfolio in the retail segment, and both the teams are eager to get working. The Arvind customer is unique. We are ready to use our tools to talk consistently to this customer and to provide value in his big moments."