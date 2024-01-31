Togglehead partners with Hypothesis to power its influencer marketing campaigns

Hypothesis has partnered with Togglehead. It will bolster Togglehead’s data-driven approach to execute the agency’s marketing campaigns. The partnership will see Hypothesis empower Togglehead to make proactive decisions and support the entire campaign management pipeline by serving as a central platform of information, insights and tools.
The partnership between Hypothesis and Togglehead represents a step towards the agency’s approach to influencer marketing by simplifying and streamlining the process. Hypothesis will enable Togglehead to make better decisions by providing actionable insights across all facets of a marketing campaign. This includes the ability to use advanced filters such as demographics, growth rate, and interest-based targeting to identify the most suitable influencers, automate creator and content recommendations, accurately forecast creator performance, and granular tracking of each content type and format – to optimize their client’s campaign ROI efficiently.
Himani Agrawal, Senior Vice President - Product & Analytics at Hypothesis, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Togglehead, a fast-paced independent agency. By leveraging decades of knowledge gathered from bringing creators and brands together, we are committed to empowering Togglehead with an innovative AI-enhanced tool that focuses on enabling influencer marketing with data driven processes in a super easy to use interface. Hypothesis is a first-of-its-kind platform that tackles the pain point of limited access to verified creator information and the challenge of navigating through ‘the many’ to find ‘the one’. This, along with automated campaign tracking, makes it well positioned to save time and drive efficiencies in the entire influencer marketing journey.”
Aatef Bham, Co-founder & Director - Digital Business at Togglehead, added, “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Hypothesis, a cutting-edge AI-powered influencer marketing tool. At Togglehead, we've always been committed to staying at the forefront of digital innovation, and this collaboration with Hypothesis exemplifies that dedication.