Tonic Worldwide launches AI-powered marketing intelligence platform

Tonic Worldwide has launched Groth, a full-funnel marketing intelligence platform aimed at consolidating data from multiple marketing tools into a single system.
The platform is designed to address the challenge of fragmented dashboards used by growth marketers for insights, search optimisation, creative testing, metrics tracking and attribution. It integrates modules focused on market tracking, brand visibility, creative auditing and campaign attribution.
The platform combines AI processing with human strategic interpretation. It said the platform is intended to connect insights to specific actions rather than operate as a standalone analytics dashboard.
Speaking on the launch, Chetan Asher, Founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, said, “Modern growth marketers are drowning in data but starving for answers. Groth is built to change that by answering the simplest yet most critical questions marketers face about their category, creatives, content, and performance spend. Built on 100% intelligence and 0% guesswork, Groth unifies AI’s ability to find patterns with deep, strategic human insight to add context. I’m confident that Groth will help growth marketers and media managers not just see the data, but know exactly what to do with it.”
The platform includes four modules: Groth.Signals, focused on market trends and competitor intelligence to shape industry moves and product development. Groth.Discover, which maps brand visibility across search and AI-driven environments (SEO, GEO, and AEO). Groth.Creative, to evaluate performance advertising; and Groth.Pulse, which aims to unify attribution across paid, organic and offline channels.
Samir Asher, Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Tonic Worldwide, said, “I see Groth as a natural evolution in our journey. We’ve been at the forefront of helping brands with organic discovery through SEO for over 20 years, and now AEO and GEO. Our insights division, Gipsi, has been helping brands discover trends, sentiments, and manage reputation through a unique AI+HI framework. Groth brings our core capabilities together on a single platform, amplified with AI, so marketers can keep a hawk-eye on their unified data and pivot faster than the market. We’re operationalising intelligence and adding the scale and reach brands need to thrive in this evolving landscape.”
Several clients have tested the platform and that it plans to extend access to select brands