Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate for Badshah Masala

Following a multi-agency pitch, Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first creative agency, has secured the digital mandate for Badshah Masala, a spice brand from India. As the new digital partner, the agency aims to grow the brand's business through integrated brand communication.
Speaking on the digital mandate, Rehan Hasan, CEO of Badshah Masala, said, "We are happy to partner with Tonic Worldwide for our digital mandate. Digital is a key platform where our consumers spend significant time, and it will play a crucial role in keeping our brand top of mind. We needed a partner who understands our brand values and consumer needs in the digital space. Tonic Worldwide's experience with multiple staple brands and their strong grasp of our core target group made them the ideal choice."
Unmisha Bhatt, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Tonic Worldwide, added, "We are thrilled to add Badshah Masala to our portfolio. Many of us have grown up with Badshah Masala in our kitchens, its fragrance making us hungry before the meal was even ready. It’s an integral part of our lives, and it’s a privilege to help reignite that love and make the brand appealing to new-age homemakers."
The account will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office.