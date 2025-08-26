Toyota and Fintech start-up in talks for team India title sponsorship

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has begun the process of seeking new title sponsors for the national team after Dream11’s exit, which followed the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.
According to a report by NDTV, two companies have expressed interest so far: Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota Motor Corporation and a domestic fintech start-up. However, the official tendering process has yet to begin.
The BCCI is reportedly expecting a higher valuation than its previous arrangement with Dream11. Earlier, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board would comply fully with national regulations. “If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government,” he was quoted as saying.
If a new agreement is not finalised in time, the Indian team could play the upcoming Asia Cup without a title sponsor. The tournament is scheduled to begin on September 9.
Dream11 had signed on as title sponsor in 2023 under a three-year contract worth ₹358 crore, paying ₹3 crore per home match and ₹1 crore per away game.