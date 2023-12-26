TradeSmart appoints Rohit Onkar as Chief Growth Officer

TradeSmart, a discount brokerage firm, an arm of VNS Finance, announces the appointment of Rohit Onkar as its Chief Growth Officer. With over a decade of experience in revolutionising digital business landscapes, Onkar brings a drive for transformative growth strategies.
He boasts an experience of 12+ years in the realm of Digital Marketing, dedicated to architecting and nurturing digital enterprises. His career showcases a pursuit for crafting growth engines that propel customer acquisition and pioneering retention strategies that optimise customer lifetime value.
"As a seasoned Digital First Marketing Leader, I've always seen growth as more than numbers; it's about sustainable innovation," Onkar emphasises. At TradeSmart, his goal is to elevate the company from its current thriving 10X status to an extraordinary 100X growth trajectory.
Prior to TradeSmart, Onkar wielded his strategic acumen to revolutionise businesses, transforming small enterprises into profitable powerhouses. "My philosophy is clear: Growth should be profitable and sustainable," Rohit affirms. His leadership ethos revolves around crafting innovative solutions to acquire and retain customers, anchored in a profound understanding of the dynamic digital marketing landscape.
Before taking up this role, Onkar set up the digital marketing center at Loylty Rewardz, a loyalty management company which is now a part of the BillDesk Group. He also led the brand launch of Rupay Cards and UPI during his association with NPCI.
"I'm honoured to spearhead TradeSmart's monumental growth journey," he expresses. "Together, we'll transcend boundaries, driving innovation, and setting new benchmarks in the digital marketplace."