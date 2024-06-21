TRAI appoints Atul Kumar Chaudhary as the new Secretary

On Thursday, the government appointed Atul Kumar Chaudhary as the new Secretary of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This position has been vacant since the retirement of V Raghunandan on May 31.
As TRAI's new Secretary, Chaudhary will play a crucial role in developing guidelines and policies, particularly concerning the quality of services and addressing unsolicited calls, as well as shaping the new Broadcasting Policy.
Chaudhary, an Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer, is currently serving as Deputy Director General (DDG) at the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). According to a government source, his appointment is on a "deputation on foreign service terms, initially for a period of two years".
Chaudhary has held various roles in Personnel, HR, Administration, Licensing, and Vigilance within BSNL and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Previously, he served as a DDG at the DoT.