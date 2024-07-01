Tribes Communication appoints Deep Sanyal as Group Chief Financial Officer

Tribes Communication is pleased to announce the appointment of Deep Sanyal as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Sanyal joins Tribes Communication from Madison OOH media group, where he served as the Finance Director for 13 years and played a pivotal role in financial restructuring and driving profitability for the organization.
His appointment is a strategic move to strengthen the company's financial strategy and drive its next phase of growth. Additionally, Sanyal's appointment underscores Tribes Communication's commitment to enhancing its leadership team with top-tier talent to support its growth plans, which will enable it to leverage his expertise to navigate the dynamic market landscape and achieve its strategic objectives.
Expressing his excitement about joining Tribes Communication, Sanyal stated, “I am excited to start my journey as Group CFO Tribes. With the Tribes group already in an excellent growth trajectory, I look forward to executing the group’s strategic and financial priorities by joining their bandwagon. I am eagerly awaiting the new challenges and opportunities ahead.”
"We are extremely happy to welcome Deep Sanyal to our leadership team", said Gour Gupta, MD and Chairman of Tribes Communication. "His extensive experience in financial stewardship and strategic insight will be invaluable and lead us into a new chapter of growth and achievement. I am confident that Deep’s rich experience and visionary approach will undoubtedly carry forth our legacy of excellence. We are thrilled to have him at the helm and look forward to our journey together".