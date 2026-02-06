Tribes Communications announces strategic investment in Triooh

Tribes Communications has made a strategic investment in out-of-home media agency Triooh, marking a partnership between an integrated communications agency and a technology-led OOH agency.
The investment brings Triooh into Tribes Communications’ network as the two agencies seek to expand their capabilities in outdoor and experiential media.
Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.
The partnership is intended to strengthen Tribes’ communications OOH offerings while allowing Triooh to scale its operations. It works across traditional and digital OOH formats and provides data-enabled outdoor advertising solutions.
Commenting on the investment, Gour Gupta, Chairman, Tribes Communications, said, “I am delighted to welcome Triooh to the Tribes family and look forward to building a powerful growth journey together. We continue to deliver best-in-class tech solutions at scale and constantly invest in strengthening our capabilities. Our investment in Triooh is a strategic step toward expanding our OOH and experiential footprint. Anuj and his team at Triooh bring strong technology-led innovation, execution excellence, and a marquee client base, and are a strong cultural fit for us at Tribes. Together, we will be able to offer our clients more integrated, data-driven, and scalable tech solutions.”
Anuj Bhandari, Founder & CEO, Triooh, added, “This partnership with Tribes marks a transformative milestone for Triooh. Tribes’ stature as India’s most awarded integrated communications agency, its expansive client relationships, and national footprint, combined with Gour’s vision and leadership, provide us the ideal platform to scale rapidly. Together, we will deliver smarter, more innovative, and highly measurable OOH solutions for brands.”
Jasmeet Singh, Co-Founder, Triooh, said, “OOH is rapidly evolving from static visibility to intelligent, data-led impact. This partnership allows us to accelerate that shift at scale, combining Triooh’s technology-first OOH capabilities with Tribes’ integrated strategic and creative strength to build truly outcome-driven brand experiences.”
The partnership is expected to create closer integration across planning, technology and execution, allowing both organizations to work more closely with shared clients.