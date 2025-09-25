Tribes & Medulla Communications launch healthcare experiential agency Capsule

Tribes Communications and Medulla Communications have announced the launch of Capsule: The Rxperience Agency, a dedicated healthcare experiential agency. The joint venture aims to deliver compliant, science-backed, and large-scale events and activations for the healthcare sector.
The initiative combines Tribes’ executional scale with Medulla’s healthcare experience. The former agency brings over US$100 million in capitalised billing, 600+ awards, 450+ active clients, and a nationwide presence with 17 offices. The latter is expected to add medical and scientific inputs through its network of doctors, pharmacists, and healthcare communication specialists.
The new agency is expected to focus on areas such as pharma product launches, patient awareness campaigns, medical conferences, exhibitions, and behaviour-change activations. The agency also plans to integrate technology, leveraging Tribes’ digital and OOH capabilities with Medulla’s proprietary platforms to provide measurable and immersive healthcare experiences.
Announcing the launch, Gour Gupta, Chairman & MD, Tribes Communications, said, “Healthcare engagement needs to evolve beyond traditional formats. With Capsule: The Rxperience Agency, we are not just creating events; we are shaping a new paradigm where science, creativity, and scale converge. Our vision is to set a global benchmark for healthcare communications: one that is compliant, immersive, and transformative. This is about raising the bar for the entire industry and reimagining how healthcare connects with the world.”
Praful Akali, Founder and Managing Director, Medulla Communications, added, “As a specialist pharma and healthcare agency, we understand the industry’s struggle with creating compliant yet impactful events, activations and experiences, especially with healthcare professionals or patients, and are so glad to join forces with Tribes like two halves of a capsule to create not just unique experiences but what we like to call Rxperiences.”
According to industry professionals, meetings, events, and activations account for the largest share of healthcare marketing expenditure. The new agency aims to address compliance challenges while providing scale, scientific credibility, and creative impact in healthcare communications.